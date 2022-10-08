The Magic Valley Symphony will feature three young talents this weekend

Their first concert is this Sunday, October 9th at 4 p.m., and will feature five different selections.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Symphony is gearing up for their upcoming concert, and this concert is featuring three youth soloists.

Three local teenagers have been selected to play alongside the Magic Valley Symphony, two pianists and one oboist will be featured.

The Magic Valley Symphony is made up of local musicians who participate once a week, rehearsing at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

One youth soloist, who has played the piano for years, says he is excited to have an entire symphony behind him at the concert.

“It’s pretty cool, obviously there is lots of people, and playing with the symphony is just awesome, having that many people back you up,” said Ethan Hunt.

For more information on the Magic Valley Symphony, click here.

