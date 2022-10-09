Twin Falls Girls take home 2022 state golf title

Twin Falls girls (first overall) and boys (third) celebrate at Sage Lakes Golf Course.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Girls won the 2022 4A state golf championship at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls.

Ava Schroeder (-11) secured the top individual prize and a course record.

Twin Falls Boys finished third overall, with Derek Lekkerkerk finishing third in individual scoring.

Minico Girls came in fifth, Canyon Ridge Boys and Girls both finished seventh and Jerome Boys came in ninth overall.

