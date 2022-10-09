Twin Falls Oktoberfest 2022 comes to an end

Twin Falls Oktoberfest took over Main Street Friday and Saturday
Twin Falls Oktoberfest took over Main Street Friday and Saturday(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Oktoberfest 2022 has come to an end and, according to vendors, this year’s celebration was one of the biggest they’ve seen.

The international celebration centers around ice-cold beers and there were plenty of local and domestic brews flowing on Main Street throughout the weekend.

Additionally, the event brings attention to the many businesses in downtown Twin Falls.

For businesses like Yellow Brick Café, these events offer a preview of what downtown could become.

“I think the emerging beer scene that’s on the street, with Koto, Magic Valley Brewing and Milner’s Gate, it’s so exciting,” said Yellow Brick owner Kathy McRae. “I think the more things that go in, the more apartments that we see coming in, these kinds of festivals are going to be the norm.”

While the event is over for the year, businesses say the weekend brought thousands of dollars through their doors.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman
Shandra Sterner received 88 units of blood after giving birth.
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
Magic Valley Regional Airport manager Bill Carberry says the airport has been working on...
New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County sending one to the hospital
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital