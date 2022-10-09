Twin Falls Oktoberfest 2022 comes to an end

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Oktoberfest 2022 has come to an end and, according to vendors, this year’s celebration was one of the biggest they’ve seen.

The international celebration centers around ice-cold beers and there were plenty of local and domestic brews flowing on Main Street throughout the weekend.

Additionally, the event brings attention to the many businesses in downtown Twin Falls.

For businesses like Yellow Brick Café, these events offer a preview of what downtown could become.

“I think the emerging beer scene that’s on the street, with Koto, Magic Valley Brewing and Milner’s Gate, it’s so exciting,” said Yellow Brick owner Kathy McRae. “I think the more things that go in, the more apartments that we see coming in, these kinds of festivals are going to be the norm.”

While the event is over for the year, businesses say the weekend brought thousands of dollars through their doors.

