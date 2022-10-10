Blue Gulch Fire Controlled Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Western Twin Falls County residents are relieved Sunday after the Blue Gulch Fire was controlled.

According to the B.L.M., the fire was mapped out at 535 acres, and was located 12 miles west of Buhl. It was contained 6 p.m. Saturday, with full control achieved 2 hours later.

Castleford Rural Fire Department, Three Creek Rural Fire Protection Agency, and the B.L.M. all responded to the fire. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to be human-caused.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt or injured during the incident.

