Children’s Museum of Magic Valley hosts cardboard carnival at South Hills Middle School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the weekend, the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley continued its mission of reaching out to the community with a cardboard carnival at South Hills Middle School.

The carnival displays active imagination with children transforming an empty gymnasium into a world of mazes, games, and much more all out of cardboard.

For the museum, community outreach events like these are opportunities for the magic valley to see how the museum and its staff will create an environment conducive to creativity and hands-on fun.

“We love these types of events, being able to have families come together and see that imagination and hands-on learning through play is the way that children learn the best,” said the founder of the Children’s Museum of Magic Valley Tennille Adams. “They are able to have fun together as a family and find ways to use their imagination.”

While the children’s museum of the magic valley does not yet have physical space, they have created a system allowing this sort of on-site event to be available to anyone seeking it.

Adams says weekends like this can show a physical space’s potential.

“We do community events to be able to have families come and learn about what the children’s museum is all about and see what a wonderful resource the children’s museum will be in the future,” Adams said.

For more information about the museum’s plan for physical space or to get a community outreach event set up, visit the Children’s Museum website.

