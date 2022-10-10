A good start to a great career: the Buhl Fire Department is looking for volunteers

The Buhl Fire Department has relied on volunteers for as long as they have been around.
A good start to a great career: the Buhl Fire Department is looking for volunteers
A good start to a great career: the Buhl Fire Department is looking for volunteers(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The number of people who are giving their time to volunteer continues to decline, but for organizations that rely on volunteers, they are having to turn to creative solutions to make up for those people.

“We couldn’t do it without the volunteers, they are an essential part of our organization, they always have been,” said Captain Gabriel Hammet, Buhl Fire Department.

They currently have eight full-time firefighter’s and EMT’s and about 40 volunteers.

The trouble is however, that not every volunteer is able to show up to every call, and more volunteers are retiring than they have signing up.

“I think on a national level volunteerism is starting to go down, people are stretched thinner, they are taking on more jobs, family life, kids in sports, everything, people are just stretched thinner I think so they don’t have time to volunteer as much as they used to,” said Chief Andrew Stevens, Buhl Fire Department.

While the call volume is going up, the Buhl Fire Department is working to educate people about the benefits of being a volunteer firefighter, and foster the interest in the younger generation.

“Our biggest goal right now, our vision is to get into our high school, Buhl High School and Wakapa Academy and to really get with the high school students who are in that mind space of what do I want to do?” said Hammet.

For those who may be thinking of giving back, Captain Hammett says you get out of it more than you give.

“Being a volunteer firefighter or EMT, you get to be that person that in that person’s moment of need, we show up and let them know that they aren’t alone, so that in itself is rewarding,” said Hammet.

If you would like more information about being a volunteer firefighter, which is actually a paid on-call position, click here.

