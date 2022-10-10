New Study: Overdose deaths up 4% nationwide, up 24% in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A research group is saying another health crisis is impacting the United States, Outside of the Coronavirus pandemic. And we here in Idaho are experiencing it more than other states.

October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and the group Quote Wizard says overdose deaths are up nationwide. Including here in Idaho over the past year.

According to the CDC reported overdose deaths are up nearly 4% over the past year, and up 24% in Idaho.

According to the South Central Public Health District, opioids account for a large majority of the overdoses.

There were 160 opioid related deaths in Idaho in 2020, that number shot up to 240 in 2021

“The problem with opioid addiction is, as I mentioned before, it is one of those drugs that can affect any person in stage of their life in any area, and because it can start with a prescription drug addiction, or a synthetic drug that someone might of bought off the street, you have individual that you might not think are drug addicts,” said Brianna Bodily from SCPHD.

Bodily recommends that those in the Magic Valley who are concerned about a loved should contact the Crisis Center of South Central Idaho.

