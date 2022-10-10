Olsen, Troy Fabian

CASTLEFORD—Troy Fabian Olsen “Troy Boy” was born April 7, 1961 and passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 in Gooding, Idaho following a brief battle with cancer.

Troy was born to Sylvan and Joann Olsen in Salt Lake City, Utah where he grew up with eight siblings.

Troy married his “Honey” Debbie in February 1982 and together raised three beautiful children, Jami, Bobbi and Riley. Later they would add four grandchildren and one great grandson to their family.

Troy loved anything to do with the outdoors and nature. He found a love and hobby of gold panning which he and his dad shared a passion for.

Troy is survived by: his wife – Debbie Olsen of Gooding, Idaho; one son – Riley Olsen of Salt Lake City, Utah; one daughter – Jami (Chris) Cade of Gooding, Idaho; five brothers – Scott, Jon, Brad, Aaron and Jeremy; three sisters – Jenny, Annie and Jessica; four grandchildren – Jaydon Rossman, Brycelyn Beutler, Cambree Newton and Hadley Olsen; one great grandchild – Rhen Beutler; and his parents – Sylvan and Joann Olsen.

He was preceded in death by one daughter – Bobbi Jo Olsen.

Troy will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts.

Local arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Friday from 10:00 am until service time at Larkin Sunset Garden.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.