Operation Christmas Child holds event to help teach kids charitable works

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With multiple conflicts going on in the world right now, children living in the center of these conflicts are faced with very little to comfort them.

Saturday, Operation Christmas Child hoped to change that with their princess and superhero character party. Kids from all over the area came to meet their favorite characters. Each child will get a shoebox to fill up with a gift for a child in need overseas. Organizers say this event was helpful in teaching youth charitable works.

“We’re really hoping that this could teach them that they could come, and they could be a superhero, they could dress like a princess,” said Sabrina Harrison, the regional coordinator for Operation Christmas Child. “There are kids in other countries that don’t get to have this gift.”

Once the boxes are filled, the kids can turn them in at Chic-Fil-Ay for a free sandwich until October 22.

