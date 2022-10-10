Robinson, Beva-Dawn

October 2, 2022, age 68
Beva-Dawn Robinson, 68, of Shoshone, passed away on Oct. 2, 2022.
Beva-Dawn Robinson, 68, of Shoshone, passed away on Oct. 2, 2022.(Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE—Beva-Dawn Robinson, 68, of Shoshone, passed away on Oct. 2, 2022.

Beva was born on Aug. 18, 1954, in Gooding, Idaho, the daughter of Udell and Peggy Robinson.

Beva attended school in Richfield and graduated from Richfield High School and later attended college.

She loved spending time with her family every chance that she got.  She led a life of dedicated service working with special needs children and as a nurse.

Beva is survived by her son Kurt (Chelsea) Morris, her brothers; Casey (Wendy) Robinson, Frank Robinson, and JR (Kelsie) Robinson, a sister Debbie (Kent) Piper, her grandchildren; Madelyn and Myla (due Oct. 24, 2022), her aunts and uncles; DeeDee (Jerry) Willoughby, Vic Robinson, Bruce (Pat) Porter, Leona (Lucky) Goodenough and Bonita Casper, and numerous cousins.  She is also survived by her nieces and nephews; Cassey (Lee) Scott, Andrew (Leslie) Piper, Dani (Kelly) Robinson, Kresly (Will) Mullins, Hailey (Braun) Bivens, Mathew Robinson, Sadie (Blake) Visser, Tess (Garrett) Guinn, Gretta Robinson, and Jasper Robinson and great nieces and nephews; Ryelee, Nash, Madden, Blake, Brydie, Logan, Jase, Willow, Rhett, Ryder, and Levi.

She is preceded in death by her parents Udell and Peggy Robinson.

Memorial Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Richfield Cemetery.  Services are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. demaraysjerome.com

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Mountain Humane 101 Croy Creek Rd, Hailey, ID 83333.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman
Shandra Sterner received 88 units of blood after giving birth.
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County sending one to the hospital
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss

Latest News

Ellis Stanfield Reddick’s long and meaningful life came to a peaceful end due to the...
Reddick, Ellis S.
Troy Fabian Olsen “Troy Boy” was born April 7, 1961 and passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 in...
Olsen, Troy Fabian
John Ensunsa, who combined a lifelong passion of working with people and advancing community...
Ensunsa, John
Hosted by the Children's Museum of the Magic Valley
Children’s Museum of Magic Valley hosts cardboard carnival at South Hills Middle School