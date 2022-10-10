Robinson, Beva-Dawn

SHOSHONE—Beva-Dawn Robinson, 68, of Shoshone, passed away on Oct. 2, 2022.

Beva was born on Aug. 18, 1954, in Gooding, Idaho, the daughter of Udell and Peggy Robinson.

Beva attended school in Richfield and graduated from Richfield High School and later attended college.

She loved spending time with her family every chance that she got. She led a life of dedicated service working with special needs children and as a nurse.

Beva is survived by her son Kurt (Chelsea) Morris, her brothers; Casey (Wendy) Robinson, Frank Robinson, and JR (Kelsie) Robinson, a sister Debbie (Kent) Piper, her grandchildren; Madelyn and Myla (due Oct. 24, 2022), her aunts and uncles; DeeDee (Jerry) Willoughby, Vic Robinson, Bruce (Pat) Porter, Leona (Lucky) Goodenough and Bonita Casper, and numerous cousins. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews; Cassey (Lee) Scott, Andrew (Leslie) Piper, Dani (Kelly) Robinson, Kresly (Will) Mullins, Hailey (Braun) Bivens, Mathew Robinson, Sadie (Blake) Visser, Tess (Garrett) Guinn, Gretta Robinson, and Jasper Robinson and great nieces and nephews; Ryelee, Nash, Madden, Blake, Brydie, Logan, Jase, Willow, Rhett, Ryder, and Levi.

She is preceded in death by her parents Udell and Peggy Robinson.

Memorial Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Richfield Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. demaraysjerome.com

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Mountain Humane 101 Croy Creek Rd, Hailey, ID 83333.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.