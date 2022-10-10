Sun Valley Resort to host 2023 U.S. Alpine Ski National Championships

April 2-5, Sun Valley Resort will host the 2023 U.S. Alpine Championships
Sun Valley Resort is expanding part of their mountain for the next ski season, and they are...
Sun Valley Resort is expanding part of their mountain for the next ski season, and they are offering tours of the new section of the mountain.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard has confirmed a two-year deal with Sun Valley and Waterville Valley resorts to host the U.S. Alpine National Championships and U.S. Freestyle National Championships.

In a press release issued on Monday, Director of Events at U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Eric Webster said, “Sun Valley and Waterville have a proven track record of hosting competitions and we could not be more excited to have them on board for the next two years.”

From April 2-5, Sun Valley Resort will host the 2023 U.S. Alpine Championships with both men and women competing in slalom, giant slalom and super-G events.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah.

Each year, the U.S. National Championships bring together top athletes from each division and a handful of international racers to storied national venues.

Both locations have experienced organizing committees and involved ski clubs that have put on large-scale events in the past, including NorAm Championships, World Cups, Junior Nationals and other notable winter competitions.

To learn more about the U.S. Ski & Snowboard, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman
Shandra Sterner received 88 units of blood after giving birth.
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County sending one to the hospital
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss

Latest News

Twin Falls girls (first overall) and boys (third) celebrate at Sage Lakes Golf Course.
Twin Falls Girls take home 2022 state golf title
Aspen Harmer celebrates with her Riverhawk teammates after her penalty sends the team to the...
Soccer district tournament championships set
WEEK 7: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights
WEEK 7: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights
WEEK 7: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights
WEEK 7: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights