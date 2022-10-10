Sun Valley Resort to host 2023 U.S. Alpine Ski National Championships

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard has confirmed a two-year deal with Sun Valley and Waterville Valley resorts to host the U.S. Alpine National Championships and U.S. Freestyle National Championships.

In a press release issued on Monday, Director of Events at U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Eric Webster said, “Sun Valley and Waterville have a proven track record of hosting competitions and we could not be more excited to have them on board for the next two years.”

From April 2-5, Sun Valley Resort will host the 2023 U.S. Alpine Championships with both men and women competing in slalom, giant slalom and super-G events.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah.

Each year, the U.S. National Championships bring together top athletes from each division and a handful of international racers to storied national venues.

Both locations have experienced organizing committees and involved ski clubs that have put on large-scale events in the past, including NorAm Championships, World Cups, Junior Nationals and other notable winter competitions.

To learn more about the U.S. Ski & Snowboard, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.