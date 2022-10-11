Authorities find no evidence to support an ‘incident’ took place at Gooding High School last week

The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office would like to caution people about using social media to report criminal incidents.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported last Wednesday, October 5th.

Allegations were made on social media platforms accusing a Gooding High School staff member of making threats to harm students as well as hitting a student.

An investigation began immediately by the Gooding School District Superintendent, to include interviews of students, parents, and the reviewing of security footage.

The School District’s investigation found that there was no substantiating evidence to support the allegations made on social media platforms.

At no time was a criminal complaint filed with either Law Enforcement Agency concerning these incidents, and Law Enforcement only became involved at the request of Gooding School District.

