CSI receives $2.5 million grant to support college enrollment

CSI will use the funds to partner with the Jerome School District to increase the number of students who pursue post-secondary education.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has been awarded more than $2.5 million over five years to support getting more students to attend college.

As the first federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution in Idaho, CSI will use the funds to partner with the Jerome School District to increase the number of students who pursue post-secondary education.

Part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic Serving Institutions program, the grant is designed to better position HSIs, defined as institutions with a student population that is at least 25% Hispanic, to better serve students who have historically been underserved by the higher education system.

The percentage of high school students in Idaho who go on to college has traditionally been one of the lowest in the nation, and that percentage bottomed out during the pandemic at less than 40%.

During that same time, Jerome High School’s “go on” rate slipped to 37%.

Although that number rebounded to 46% with the class of 2021, the projects outlined in the grant have a goal of getting that number above 50%.

The grant funding begins immediately and will average $500,000 per year for five years.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

