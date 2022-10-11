Food insecurity remains an issue for many families

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now almost three years since the first case of the COVID-19 virus, many people are still struggling with food insecurity.

The South-Central Community Action Partnership says they are seeing a large increase in the number of people needing food boxes.

“This year we are up to 700, 750 a month, giving out food boxes,” said Randy Wastradowski, the Community Services Director.

In the height of the pandemic, they were giving away 500 a month, when people were laid off from their jobs or couldn’t work because stores were closed.

For a while, it dropped down to 300 boxes a month.

Now however, people are coming in for a different reason.

“High gas prices, people are spending their money in other places other than food, rent and gas is primarily it, and those went up significantly, and food is important, but as long as people can get food assistance, they are willing to forgo that but pay their other bills,” said Wastradowski.

He also says many of the people they are seeing now are needing help for the first time.

The South-Central Community Action Partnership is able to give people one food box per month per family, which is packed according to the size and income guidelines for each family. SCCAP also gives food to food pantries across the valley for them to then distribute.

“I think this might be a byproduct of the pandemic, just because so much happened, but right now a lot of it is tied into the economy, high gas prices, high rent, high grocery bills, people can go shopping but they can’t get as much so they need help in other ways,” said Wastradowski.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has now donated eight semi trucks full of food to SCCAP, including one Tuesday morning.

“Got a truck load of food to come up and then it comes in here and gets distributed to the 13 different pantries in our area, when we have the ability, we love to be able to do this for communities,” said Ray Parrish, with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.