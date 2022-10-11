Local man invites community to help raise supplies for Ukraine

The kick off event will be Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Event Center.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Kimberly man and his organization “Type of Wood” Charity has been able to provide assistance to Ukraine. Now he is inviting the community to help out.

Through his humanitarian work he has been to Ukraine three times since the war began, bringing supplies, food, and more to the people in the war torn country.

He says during his last trip, he and his team brought supplies right to the front lines.

Wednesday night, he is holding a community event for people to learn about the current status of Ukraine, as well as a way that you can help out the country with an upcoming drive.

“A big drive we hope that we can get the community together to do this, in fact number one goal is to help the people of Ukraine, and the number two goal is to bring the Magic Valley together, all businesses, all churches, all faiths, to come together for a common cause,” said Rob Sturgill.

The supply drive will be November 7th though the 9th at Canyon Crest Event Center.

For more information, visit this link.

