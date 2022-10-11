New four-way stop installed at the Shoshone Falls intersection

There are message boards and flashing lights in this area warning drivers about the new change in the traffic pattern.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Monday, the route down to one of southern Idaho’s most famous scenic attractions will have an additional stop.

On Monday morning, crews with the Twin falls Highway District installed two new stop signs at the intersection of 4000 North and 3300 East, otherwise known at the Shoshone Falls Intersection.

In a post on social media, the Twin Falls County Sherriff Department said the installation of a four-way stop will go a long way in reducing the number of accidents, and close calls, at the busy intersection.

Currently, there are message boards and flashing lights in this area warning drivers about the new change in the traffic pattern.

The sheriff’s department wants to remind motorists it is often difficult to adjust your driving habits and to please pay attention and remain alert to the new change.

