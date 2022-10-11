Twin Falls City Council approves new Economic Development Director

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls City Council approved the appointment of Shawn Barigar as the Economic Development Director.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler spoke to the council on Monday about Barigar’s accomplishments, and how he was the top candidate for the position.

The City Council agreed, voting 7-0.

Rothweiler noted it wasn’t just the interview, but how Barigar played an big part in the recruitment of Chobani and Clif Bar, plus the revitalization of Downtown Twin Falls.

Barigar is a former City Council Member, including three terms as Mayor, as well as the President and CEO of the greater Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

He begins his new role on Tuesday.

