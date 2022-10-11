Wendell, Kimberly advance to boys High Desert Conference Championship game

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:30 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Top-seed Wendell advanced to the 3A boys soccer High Desert Conference championship game with a win over Bliss Monday.

(1) Wendell 3, (4) Bliss 0

OTHER BOYS SEMIFINAL

(3) Kimberly 3, (2) Sun Valley Community School 2 F/OT

The Bulldogs hand the Cutthroats just their second loss of the season. Wendell will host Kimberly in the conference championship game Wednesday.

The winner of the title game punches their ticket to the state tournament.

Sun Valley will host Bliss in an elimination game on Wednesday. Both teams still have a chance at the state tournament.

GIRLS HIGH DESERT CONFERENCE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS

(1) Sun Valley Community School 3, (4) Wendell 0

(2) Buhl 1, (3) Kimberly 0

Undefeated Sun Valley will host Buhl in the district title game Wednesday.

Kimberly will host Wendell in a loser-out game Wednesday.

