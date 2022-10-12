2nd suspect charged in high school football ambush shooting that killed 14-year-old

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and related offenses in the Sept. 27 shooting outside Roxborough High School.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney; listed numbers for him weren’t working Wednesday.

Police said earlier they were seeking a 16-year-old.

Authorities said five people opened fire on teens walking away from an athletic field, killing Nicholas Elizalde and sending three others to hospitals.

Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden's announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Shandra Sterner received 88 units of blood after giving birth.
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
The cost of a rescue in the canyon: how is that expense covered?
FILE - Protestors rallying for abortion rights in North Dakota in May 2022. A North Dakota...
Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
President Joe Biden is shown at the White House. Biden is going west Wednesday, with stops in...
