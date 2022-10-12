91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline Brady-McGinnis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Wednesday identified the victim of Tuesday’s attack as Jean McGuire.

Authorities say McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m.

Police say McGuire was unconscious when officers found her and that she was taken to a hospital for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

In addition to having served on the school committee, McGuire in 1966 helped found the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, which sends Boston students of color to suburban schools.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Shandra Sterner received 88 units of blood after giving birth.
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
The cost of a rescue in the canyon: how is that expense covered?
Another BASE Jumper rescue, who covers that cost...?

Latest News

Nelly gives fan with Lesch-Nyhan syndrome the jacket off his back
The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
Jan. 6 panel seeks to preserve its work as time runs out
FILE - A petition from Home Depot workers in Philadelphia could form the first storewide union...
Union vote at Philadelphia Home Depot store set for November
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies