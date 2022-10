Kimberly stays unbeaten with win over Declo; Tuesday’s prep sports roundup

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly volleyball handled Declo Tuesday night to stay undefeated with just one regular season match to go.

Kimberly 3, Declo 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-13)

Kimberly finishes the regular season at Filer Thursday.

OTHER SCORES

Twin Falls 3, Wood River 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-19)

Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-17)

Murtaugh 3, Carey 0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-16)

Oakley 3, Valley 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-17)

Burley 3, Minico 1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15)

BOYS GREAT BASIN SOCCER TOURNAMENT LOSER-OUT MATCHES

No. 3 Mountain Home 2, No. 6 Burley 1

Burley is eliminated.

No. 4 Jerome 5, No. 5 Twin Falls 0

Twin Falls is eliminated.

Jerome will play at Mountain Home Thursday in a loser-out match.

GIRLS GREAT BASIN SOCCER TOURNAMENT LOSER-OUT MATCHES

No. 3 Mountain Home 3, No. 5 Jerome 0

Jerome is eliminated.

No. 4 Wood River 6, No. 6 Burley 0

Burley is eliminated.

Wood River travels to Mountain Home for a loser-out match Thursday.

