Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Shandra Sterner received 88 units of blood after giving birth.
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
The cost of a rescue in the canyon: how is that expense covered?
Another BASE Jumper rescue, who covers that cost...?

Latest News

The race for Idaho Attorney General is seeing party lines blur
The race for Idaho Attorney General is causing party lines to blur
Cans of food for distribution.
Food insecurity remains an issue for many families
Local man invites community to help raise supplies for Ukraine
Local man invites community to help raise supplies for Ukraine
CSI receives $2.5 million grant to support college enrollment
CSI receives $2.5 million grant to support college enrollment
New four-way stop installed at the Shoshone Falls intersection
New four-way stop installed at the Shoshone Falls intersection