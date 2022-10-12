The race for Idaho Attorney General is causing party lines to blur

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many well-known Republican leaders from across Idaho are showing their support for a Democratic challenger in this upcoming midterm election.

Democratic Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh is receiving support from over 50 long-time Republicans, including former First Lady Lori Otter. who said the Attorney General should really be a non-partisan state official.

Senator Patti Anne-Lodge said Arkoosh is the first candidate on the Democratic ticket she has supported in her 66 years of work with the Republican Party.

Arkoosh is welcoming the support of the group, saying he was humbled that long-time Republicans would support a person running on the other party’s ticket.

“I think these long time Republicans would like to go back to a time when the Attorney General’s office focused on the rule of law and are very frightened to enter a new era where the Attorney General’s office is driven by cultural issues regarding irrelevant chaos,” said Arkoosh.

Arkoosh will be facing Idaho Attorney General Republican Nominee, and former Congressman, Raúl Labrador in the midterm election.

On Tuesday, Labrador issued a response to Arkoosh’s press conference, saying quote...

“More than 140,500 Republicans endorsed me earlier this year with their vote for Attorney General. Since that time, thousands of other Republicans, Independents, and disaffected Democrats have expressed their support on social media. With digital contact, or in person as I campaign across Idaho. My opponent became a candidate through a backroom deal, and he is continuing to campaign only for the insiders. My campaign is not about backroom insiders, I am running to represent the people of Idaho by protecting their freedom, our state’s sovereignty and our shared Idaho values.”

