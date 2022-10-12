Smith, Terri Ann

October 8, 2022, age 57
Terri Ann Smith
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MALTA—Our loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, Terri Ann Smith, a 57-year-old resident of Malta, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, surrounded by her loved ones.

Terri’s late mother and father, Georgia Ann Watkins and Billy Mack Danford, welcomed a little girl into this world on April 5, 1965, in Lebanon, Oregon.  Terri has a younger brother, Billy Danford; three nephews, Billy, Jeffery, and Matthew Danford; and a niece, Tia Danford.

At the age of 16, she met her true love, Kurt D Smith.  She left her home and they were married on May 23, 1982.  Together, they had five children, Shane Smith (Trisha), Kristiphor Smith (Ashley), Michael Smith (Kara), Nicole Smith Cooper (Danny), and Katlyn Smith (Jorge Alvarez) - all who are living.  They have 14 grandchildren, Nena Smith, Jacobee Smith, Jazmine Smith (deceased), Kirradee Smith, Nathan Smith, Emberlee Smith, Hunter Smith, Skylar Smith, Cora Smith, Rydia Cooper, Zoey Cooper, Kenlee Jackson, Kamryn Jackson, and Kahlia Alvarez.

Terri and Kurt lived their beautiful life together traveling for work and raising a family.  She loved camping, fishing, and simply spending time with her family and the grandchildren.  She was kind-hearted and always thought of others.

She enjoyed working at the Stinker Station, off exit 211, in Heyburn.  During her time as the store clerk, she met wonderful individuals and especially looked forward to meeting and visiting with people from other countries.  When a person walked into the store, she was always smiling and laughing.

Our family was her pride and joy.  She will be profoundly missed.  Until we meet again, God be with you.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 13, at from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral.  Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.

