Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening

Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.(Business Wire via AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Toys R Us says it is officially returning to the retail world this month for kids of all ages to once again experience the fun of toy shopping in person.

The iconic toy store went bankrupt and sold all its stores in 2018 but announced earlier this year that it would be teaming up with Macy’s to bring a store-within-a-store experience.

And now, in October, that time has come.

According to store representatives, Toys R Us will be operating within every Macy’s store nationwide starting in mid-October, with in-store special events for nine days.

The once mighty toy store says it will be celebrating its grand reopening from Oct. 15-23 with family-friendly activities and events with giveaways featuring such brands as Barbie, Lego and more.

Toys R Us says it is also bringing back more than 10 flagship stores in several cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

The flagship stores will reportedly range in size up to 10,000 square feet, with Macy’s in-store expansions possible during the peak holiday season.

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toys and photo opportunities with a life-sized Geoffrey The Giraffe.

