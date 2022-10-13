3 officers shot in Bristol, authorities say

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting.
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Connecticut State Police say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer-involved shooting.

State Police say three officers have been shot.

There was no comment on the seriousness of their injuries.

Lifestar also confirmed to Channel 3 that they responded to the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Shandra Sterner received 88 units of blood after giving birth.
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
The cost of a rescue in the canyon: how is that expense covered?
Another BASE Jumper rescue, who covers that cost...?

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Interim Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell, second from right, talks to city...
Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal
FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in...
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate