Behind the Business: Hempitecture

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College is a place where you’re encouraged to do some research and broaden your mind to come up with some interesting ideas. and for Mattie Mead, this held true.

“It was around 2013 when the idea for Hempitecture came about, I was studying architecture and environmental sciences,” said Mead.

And about five years later, the idea came to fruition.

“It was in 2018 that a cofounder joined on and we thought about ways to scale our impact and reach homes and building projects nation-wide,” said Mead.

About a year ago, the company broke ground on its manufacturing facility on 500 South in Jerome and they’re just about ready to be up and running.

“we’re very soon to pull the leaver and get the machinery up and running and actually start producing hemp insulation for the very first time,” said Mead.

That, and the fact that they’re the only non-woven facility in Idaho.

“Non-woven machinery can take various fibers…and turn it into very high-value product,” said Mead.

And the end result? A more environmentally friendly insulation.

“Plants, as they grow, they sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere…and industrial hemp can also rejuvenate soil quality,” said Mead.

The company is starting to garner national recognition, including from one organization prepared to give out a large sum of money.

“The grow New York competition selected from over 400 applicants worldwide down to 20 finalists that will present on stage for a 1-million dollar grand prize,” said Mead.

And Mead says this will greatly benefit the magic valley if they do win.

“By extending our footprint to other states, we can scale our business…which ultimately benefits Idaho…as using our facility as a hub, a manufacturing hub to sell our material to other states,” said Mead.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.