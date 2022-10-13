Behind the Business: Hempitecture

A more environmentally friendly insulation.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College is a place where you’re encouraged to do some research and broaden your mind to come up with some interesting ideas. and for Mattie Mead, this held true.

“It was around 2013 when the idea for Hempitecture came about, I was studying architecture and environmental sciences,” said Mead.

And about five years later, the idea came to fruition.

“It was in 2018 that a cofounder joined on and we thought about ways to scale our impact and reach homes and building projects nation-wide,” said Mead.

About a year ago, the company broke ground on its manufacturing facility on 500 South in Jerome and they’re just about ready to be up and running.

“we’re very soon to pull the leaver and get the machinery up and running and actually start producing hemp insulation for the very first time,” said Mead.

That, and the fact that they’re the only non-woven facility in Idaho.

“Non-woven machinery can take various fibers…and turn it into very high-value product,” said Mead.

And the end result? A more environmentally friendly insulation.

“Plants, as they grow, they sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere…and industrial hemp can also rejuvenate soil quality,” said Mead.

The company is starting to garner national recognition, including from one organization prepared to give out a large sum of money.

“The grow New York competition selected from over 400 applicants worldwide down to 20 finalists that will present on stage for a 1-million dollar grand prize,” said Mead.

And Mead says this will greatly benefit the magic valley if they do win.

“By extending our footprint to other states, we can scale our business…which ultimately benefits Idaho…as using our facility as a hub, a manufacturing hub to sell our material to other states,” said Mead.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Shandra Sterner received 88 units of blood after giving birth.
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
The cost of a rescue in the canyon: how is that expense covered?
Another BASE Jumper rescue, who covers that cost...?

Latest News

Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Desert Cafe, an opportunity for the whole community.
Desert Café: A unique culinary opportunity for CSI students
TFHS & CRHS team up to honor service members before Friday night’s Service Bowl
TFHS & CRHS team up to honor service members before Friday night’s Service Bowl
RoundTable Discussion
Roundtable discussion focuses on connecting Idaho kids to Idaho jobs