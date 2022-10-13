Better Business Bureau warns consumers of ‘Pinkwashing’ during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Using the color pink to make prospective buyers believe businesses are contributing to the battle against breast cancer.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And like years past, you will be seeing pink everywhere you look through the rest of the month.

Pink ribbons pinned to clothes, products with pink labels, pink advertising and more will be commonplace to draw attention to the significance of the month.

But experts warn consumers from being duped into buying something just because of the eye-catching pink color.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of Pinkwashing, the process of using the color to make prospective buyers believe businesses are contributing to the battle against breast cancer.

“Really want to dive in and ask those questions. What part of your purchase is actually going to be donated, where is it going to be donated, are they associated with a big charity that can do the work? You just want to do your research before just pulling a pink product off the shelf,” said Rebecca Barr from the Idaho Better Business Bureau.

Also, the safest way to ensure your money can be used to support the cause you wish is to make a private donation, without relying on a purchase.

