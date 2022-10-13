Desert Café: A unique culinary opportunity for CSI students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is a hidden gem at the College of Southern Idaho that many people may not know about, it’s called the Desert Café.

Every Wednesday and Thursday the students in the hospitality, culinary-arts-and-baking and pastry programs at CSI come together to offer a unique opportunity for the community.

“They run a restaurant, everything is from scratch, we do an entrée that includes a soup and a salad, a beverage and a dessert, we do a sandwich feature, a salad feature, we do a soup every day, we have a tartlet coming in from the baking and pastry students,” said Dianne Jolovich, a professor of hospitality management and culinary arts.

“This gives them hands-on experience in the different areas, so that way by the end of their experience here they can do production, do the line, and have all parts of the kitchen components together,” said Jolivich.

One second year student says she has always wanted to be a chef and loves the adrenaline rush that accompanies it.

“What I expected from culinary is so different from what it is, it’s so hands on, it’s adrenaline rush here for café, it’s crazy,” said Ebilyn Rios, a student.

She says they learn what it will take to succeed after they finish the two-year program.

“That’s what I love so much about this program is they are preparing us for the real world, it’s so much like the real world, back there in the kitchen, it’s just moving constantly,” said Rios.

Anyone is welcome to eat at the desert café on Wednesday’s or Thursday’s from 11:30-1:00 at the Desert Building at CSI.

You can follow the Desert Café at this link.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.