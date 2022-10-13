Fire officials want to remind Idahoans to keep an extra eye on your burning candles

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every year, there are news reports of house fires during the holiday season, and a lot of these fires can be traced back to something very simple…. Candles.

Candle wax and water don’t mix, that’s according to the Idaho State Fire Marshall.

With popular candle-use holidays coming up such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, the Idaho Fire Marshall suggests taking the proper precautions with candles.

There are only two safe ways to put out a candle, by either gently blowing them out or using a tool to block off the oxygen.

Using water to put candles out can cause a very quick, and explosive reaction.

“What you’re doing is you’re aerosolizing the wax...and it creates smaller, more readily ignitable product,” said Idaho State Fire Marshall, Knute Sandahl.

Officials also say to watch for drapes, and pets when using candles this holiday season. Or, think about adopting the use of battery powered candles.

