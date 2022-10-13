Fish and Game warn of animals near roadways as migration season is upon us

Officials say animals can get scared easily, and dart across the road in front of your car.
Deer will be closer to roadways this time of year.
Deer will be closer to roadways this time of year.(WHSV)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This time of year, when the weather is beginning to cool down, animals are now migrating from their summer range to their winter range.

This can cause some hazards for drivers, especially if you are driving in the early morning hours or the evening.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game say if you are out driving during those hours, to use caution, and use your bright lights if possible.

Officials say animals can get scared easily, and dart across the road in front of your car.

“Through eons of time they have come to stay and that’s what we call winter range, so through this time, until next spring when they start to move back to summer range, these deer and elk and pronghorn can be along our roads anytime,” said Terry Thompson, the Regional Communications Manager for Idaho Fish and Game.

Thompson also reminds everyone not to feed any animals, as that could cause them to stick around your house or residential areas.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
The identity of 2014 Jane Doe in Twin Falls has been uncovered
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
The cost of a rescue in the canyon: how is that expense covered?
Another BASE Jumper rescue, who covers that cost...?

Latest News

Better Business Bureau warns consumers of ‘Pinkwashing’ during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Better Business Bureau warns consumers of ‘Pinkwashing’ during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Thursday evening's online weather update {10/13/2022}
Fire officials want to remind Idahoans to keep an extra eye on your burning candles
Fire officials want to remind Idahoans to keep an extra eye on your burning candles
State FFA soil contest
Idaho State FFA Soil Contest held in Burley