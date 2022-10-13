Fish and Game warn of animals near roadways as migration season is upon us

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This time of year, when the weather is beginning to cool down, animals are now migrating from their summer range to their winter range.

This can cause some hazards for drivers, especially if you are driving in the early morning hours or the evening.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game say if you are out driving during those hours, to use caution, and use your bright lights if possible.

Officials say animals can get scared easily, and dart across the road in front of your car.

“Through eons of time they have come to stay and that’s what we call winter range, so through this time, until next spring when they start to move back to summer range, these deer and elk and pronghorn can be along our roads anytime,” said Terry Thompson, the Regional Communications Manager for Idaho Fish and Game.

Thompson also reminds everyone not to feed any animals, as that could cause them to stick around your house or residential areas.

