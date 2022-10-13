Groundbreaking held for new charter school in Twin Falls

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:17 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new charter school is coming to Twin Falls, and on Wednesday, they officially broke ground on their new campus.

GEM Prep Charter Schools currently has a network of locations around the state, with multiple locations in the Treasure Valley and another campus in Pocatello. This new charter school will be their first in the Magic Valley.

The first phase of the project will include a 28,000 square foot facility with plans to expand to over 45,000 square feet in the future.

GEM Prep is a free public charter school with grades K through 12.

Officials with the school say they offer students a rigorous, high-quality education designed to prepare those students for post-secondary success.

“We’re doing some really good things and we really want to share it out to the community across Idaho. Coming to Twin Falls and providing another opportunity for parents to choose for their students is really the thing that brings us here,” said GEM Prep Vice Principal – Mariela Rosales. “We know that Twin Falls is growing very rapidly, so providing that opportunity for families to choose from is really our main focus.”

The school is anticipating opening for the 2023-2024 school year, with only 208 students.

Currently, the school has an ‘active interest list’ for enrollment. Those on the list will be notified in February about availability for their students. And from there a lottery will take place to identify who will attend.

If you would like to learn more about GEM Prep and the enrollment process, Click Here.

