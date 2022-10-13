Idaho State FFA Soil Contest held in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 18 teams from across the Gem State made their way to Cassia County Thursday for the annual FFA State Soil Contest.

“FFA and 4H students from around the state compete in regional competitions, and the winners from those contests come here for the Idaho state soil judging contest,” said Doreen McMurray, with the Cassia Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

The students are each given a different pit of soil where they evaluate it for different qualities.

“Get the skills of being able to pick up soils and texture in their fingers and be able to tell you what texture the soil is, get into a soil pit and have to be able to tell you what the soil profile is, have to be able to determine things such as soil erosion, soil slope and then make recommendations for management based on their findings,” said Kuna FFA Advisor Shawn Dygert.

Dygert says the students learn a lot when preparing for this contest.

“The average person coming in has never even thought about what they are walking on or what it is, and it really changes how you see the world, because you will never see soil again after you go through this kind of event,” said Dygert.

It prepares them for potential jobs after they are finished with high school.

“What it takes to get your house built, or what it takes to do development, not just agricultural farming, or landscaping, your lawns your gardens, everything that people don’t realize all the soil testing that had to go on before those things could happen,” said Dygert.

The West Cassia Soil and Water Conservation District hosts this state contest every year.

“It’s an excellent thing for the community, we have a lot of participation, we have a lot of volunteers, over 30 volunteers that help to make this event possible,” said McMurray.

The top two teams qualify for the national competition in Oklahoma.

The 1st place was awarded to Rigby FFA.

The 2nd place was awarded to Kuna FFA.

