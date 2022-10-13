Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, 14 months following a fatal crash in Jerome.

Esmeralda Barrera Hernandez was formally charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter two weeks ago and posted bond on Monday.

She will be arraigned on November 7th.

Barrera Hernandez was traveling on South Lincoln Avenue in Jerome when she crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on on July 28th, 2021. Another vehicle then hit the same car, as part of a chain reaction.

Court records reveal Barrera Hernandez stated she remembers steering to the left but doesn’t recall the actual crash.

The passenger, 42-year-old Mirna Cruz-Rosas of Jerome died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.