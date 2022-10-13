Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says

FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an older man trapped under a tractor.(Jupiterimages via Canva)
By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:27 AM MDT
BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A man in West Virginia was killed in a farming accident last week, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found an older man trapped under a farm tractor when they responded to reports of the accident.

The sheriff’s office said the man was under a tractor’s back wheel with the farm equipment on his chest and neck area.

The man later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Officials did not release the man’s name or the specific type of farm tractor involved in the incident.

