TFHS & CRHS team up to honor service members before Friday night’s Service Bowl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s rivalry week for the Twin Falls Bruins and Canyon Ridge Riverhawks, but before the annual Service Bowl Friday night, the two schools are coming together to give back.

“I think it’s a great thing,” said retired Navy veteran Kirby Koop.

Wednesday morning, he shared a meal, and stories, with students from both high schools as they renewed the tradition of the annual service brunch.

Days before kickoff, the teams provide a free meal to active and retired service members.

“It’s only right. At the end of the day, we’re all kids just trying to have fun playing football. If we can come together before we go against each other, I think it makes the community want to come support us more, and that’s what you need in life,” said Ayden Coats a Senior at TFHS.

The service brunch has been a tradition during the weeklong build-up to the Service Bowl but had taken a hiatus in recent years.

Student Councils from both schools decided it was important to re-involve veterans in the week’s traditions.

“I like that we are able to make sure that the veterans in our community are noticed and they are appreciated. It’s nice to be able to do that,” said Blake Figueroa a senior at CRHS.

For the vets in attendance, being able to connect with the younger generation is a rare opportunity they cherish.

“Just being able to relate to the kids and the military is not a bad place to be. There are some good times to be had in there and there are some life stories that they will cherish forever,” said Koop.

As for the students, reigniting an important tradition hopefully starts a legacy that will carry on.

“Feels good, I can tell my kids eventually, if I have kids, that I was a part of that and I can feel like I gave back to my community as they’ve given to me,” said Coats.

“It’s nice to come together and do something for the community, not always rivaling against each other, it’s nice,” said Figueroa.

