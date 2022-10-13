Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to closure of portions of Hankins Road

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A portion of Hankins Road in Twin Falls is closed following a train derailment.

The train derailed last night, and traffic is blocked at Hankins Road and 3770 North, just north of Amalgamated Sugar.

According to the Eastern Idaho Railroad, there is no timetable on when the train will be operational again.

Due to investigation protocol, the cause of the derailment has not been released.

Currently there are about 11 to 12 railcars still sitting on the tracks. Out of those cars, seven or eight of them have either completely tipped on their sides or are leaving heavily to one side.

Heavy equipment has been brought in to help assist in righting the cars back onto the track.

As of this report, no timeline for cleanup has been released.

Motorist in the area are asked to avoid the tracks and find alternate routes to bypass the closure.

