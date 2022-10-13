Volunteers plant 1,000 trees on Bald Mountain; an effort in fire prevention, disease limitation and forest health

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2020, thousands of dead and diseased Douglas Firs were removed from numerous areas around the mountain.

Now, Lodgepole Pines are being planted in their place. Volunteers from the community joined Sun Valley Company, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Forest Foundation on Bald Mountain Friday to plant about 1,000 Lodgepole Pine seedlings.

“We’re trying to plant a different species of trees to increase the forest diversity and reduce the future risk from insect and disease outbreaks,” said Nathan Mills of the U.S. Forest Service.

The effort is all part of the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project, a plan aimed at maintaining the area as a bountiful recreation destination.

That is part of a larger, national goal to plant fifty million trees in five years to combat climate change.

“Seeing longer fire seasons, we’re seeing more fires, we’re seeing more intense fires,” said Dani Southard with the National Forest Foundation. “When we’re able to get out and be proactive, and reduce fire risk, improve forest health and get in front of some of that, that’s a great benefit.”

The project not only serves to prevent fires and disease infestations but will also grow the available terrain for recreation.

This winter, 80 acres of terrain will reopen to be used on Bald Mountain.

“54 of those acres is in an area that has been out of bounds which will now be in bounds,” said Jenna Vagias with Sun Valley Company. “That is in the Little Scorpion area on the Warm Springs side.”

For the officials on the mountain Friday, seeing volunteers spend their morning helping to maintain such an essential part of their community shows how important this project is.

“The people volunteering here today are meeting the mission of the Forest Service,” said Mills. “Their legacy that they leave here, and the legacy that people will see here on the ground, is going to last for decades.”

