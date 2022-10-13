Wendell boys soccer grabs first conference title since 2010 in thriller against Kimberly

Sun Valley girls win their 14th straight title
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:46 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell boys soccer team overcame a 2-0 first half deficit to beat Kimberly in the 3A High Desert Conference championship match.

(1) Wendell 3, (3) Kimberly 2

Eduardo Nieves had the go-ahead goal with less than ten minutes remaining. Wendell wins their first conference crown since 2010 and punches its ticket to the state tournament. The Trojans did win the 2014 state title.

This year’s 3A state tournament will be at Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.

LOSER-OUT MATCH

(4) Bliss 4, (2) Sun Valley Community School 3

This is the first year since 2012 that Sun Valley will not play at the state tournament.

Bliss will travel to Kimberly Friday for the second High Desert Conference spot at state.

GIRLS SCORES

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

(1) Sun Valley Community School 2, (2) Buhl 1 F/OT

The Cutthroats have now won 14 consecutive conference championships.

LOSER-OUT MATCH

(3) Kimberly 3, (4) Wendell 0

Buhl will host Kimberly Friday for a spot at the 3A state tournament.

