100 Deadliest Days has come to an end, ISP releases 2022 numbers

2022 saw 84 traffic deaths statewide, down from 101 in a record-setting 2021.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the roadways, the period between Labor Day and Memorial Day is referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days, as summer travel is at its peak. And this year’s statewide stats brought good news

“We dropped about 17% in statewide deaths, and about 22% lowering of deaths in this district as opposed to last year,” said Lt. Robert Rausch from the Idaho State Police.

There are a number of things that could contribute to this, but Lieutenant Robert Rausch says COVID has played a big part.

“I think the more cars that people see on the road, the more likely they are to drive more defensively…rather than offensively…and that does play a part in safety I think in a lot of ways,” said Lt. Rausch.

But not everyone saw this decrease, Twin Falls County saw four fatalities, between 60 and 70 injury crashes, and over 15 DUI’s, all up from 2021.

“Given a specific area, those causes may be moved around a bit depending upon the people of that area,” said Lt. Rausch.

Statewide, the number one cause of crashes was inattention, or driving distracted, according to ISP.

However, most of Twin Falls County’s incidents stemmed from another issue

“It usually comes down to what we would consider aggressive driving, so that entails multiple different things…people getting impatient, speeding, unsafe passing,” said Brooke Prudent from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

A few notable incidents this past summer have attributed to this, but Twin Falls County deputies say this year’s drivers seem to be more impatient.

“We’ve seen an uptrend in a lot of different road issues as far as unsafe drivers this year,” said Prudent.

Because of this, deputies want to remind everyone to follow a few simple steps.

“Give yourself more time, plan ahead, pre-plan some of the stops that you’re going to make so that you’re not rushing…you’re not speeding…or anything along those lines,” said Prudent.

