Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association seeks Area Fire Wardens to help protect a million acres of forestland

The positions pay anywhere from $22.50 to $32.78 per hour, with benefits.
Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association seeks Area Fire Wardens to help protect a...
Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association seeks Area Fire Wardens to help protect a million acres of forestland(KMVT-NEWS)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association is seeking to fill two Area Fire Warden positions.

The organization protects nearly a million acres of private, state, and federal lands by contract, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

The positions essentially serve as a fire protection district within the state.

Recent active fire seasons have made it imperative for these positions, especially in areas where monsoonal lightning is frequent.

“They’re the front-line leadership for our fire crews...and fire resources...they basically oversee and develop fire suppression on their respective pieces of ground,” said Chief Fire Warden, Kane Steinbruecker

The positions pay anywhere from $22.50 to $32.78 per hour, with benefits.

For more information, Click Here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
The identity of 2014 Jane Doe in Twin Falls has been uncovered
The cost of a rescue in the canyon: how is that expense covered?
Another BASE Jumper rescue, who covers that cost...?
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to closure of portions of Hankins Road
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to the closure of a portion of Hankins Road

Latest News

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move Over Law Day
Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move Over Law Day
Time is ticking to file your taxes if you failed to do so the first time around back in April.
The deadline for those who filed an extension on their 2021 taxes is fast approaching
Early voting begins Monday.
Early voting opens Monday in Twin Falls County