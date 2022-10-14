Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association seeks Area Fire Wardens to help protect a million acres of forestland

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association is seeking to fill two Area Fire Warden positions.

The organization protects nearly a million acres of private, state, and federal lands by contract, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

The positions essentially serve as a fire protection district within the state.

Recent active fire seasons have made it imperative for these positions, especially in areas where monsoonal lightning is frequent.

“They’re the front-line leadership for our fire crews...and fire resources...they basically oversee and develop fire suppression on their respective pieces of ground,” said Chief Fire Warden, Kane Steinbruecker

The positions pay anywhere from $22.50 to $32.78 per hour, with benefits.

