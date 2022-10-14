The deadline for those who filed an extension on their 2021 taxes is fast approaching

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday, October 17th is the final deadline for filing your 2021 taxes.

And with time running out, tax professionals are reminding late filers to be extra diligent with their filing.

The 2021 tax year saw many changes, from unique tax credits to changes to small business tax codes.

And once you have your tax information in order, filing electronically can save you from last-minute stress.

“It gets there immediately, the IRS verifies that it’s there, they send you an email back if there is some sort of snag or you put the wrong social security number in. Quite frankly, they check it and it’s just the safer, smarter way to go,” said Mark Steber from Jackson Hewitt. “Now, that’s if you pay a pro or if you do it yourself, electronically file and if you do a refund, like three out of four are, electronically deposit that too.”

Again, a reminder that midnight on Monday is the final deadline for 2021 tax filings, once the clock strikes 12:01 a.m., late filing fees begin.

