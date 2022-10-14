Early voting opens Monday in Twin Falls County

Voters are able to show up anytime during those three weeks to cast their ballot.
Early voting begins Monday.
Early voting begins Monday.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The upcoming general election, is on November 8th, but early voting in Twin Falls County opens up on Monday.

Early voting will be open from October 17th through November 4th from 8:00-5:00 at the Twin Falls County West Building.

This election features many races such as Governor, Secretary of State, Lt. Governor as well as Legislators and Representatives.

“Early voting is offered for the convenience of the voter, come in when it works for you, a lot of times people don’t know where they’ll be on election day, and so this works for voters that are not sure if they will be able to make it to their polling place on election day, so this fits their schedule to be able to come in whenever it’s convenient for them,” said Kristina Glascock, the Twin Falls County Clerk.

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you will have to wait until election day to register and vote at your designated polling place.

Election day is November 8.

