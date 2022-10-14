Fish and Game officials warning about increased aggressive behavior among male animals for a few weeks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the leaves changing, and temperatures cooling off, recreation season is at its peak here in southern Idaho. However, the animals are going to be more out and about too - why? Mating season.

“Increased testosterone, they’re trying to find females to breed,” said Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Miranda Reinson. “There’s typically a three-to-four-week window where those animals are kind of displaying that behavior.”

The behavior wildlife Reinson is referring to? Aggressiveness.

“There’s kind of a window we see where these animals - or males specifically - in deer, moose, and elk, are getting more aggressive,” Reinson said.

If you’re not paying attention or get too close, bad things can happen. In fact, this occurred in east Idaho just a few days ago.

“A gentleman was out on a jog with his dogs,” said Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager Terry Thompson. “Dogs were off leash, and he had his earbuds in.”

After coming over a ridge, he came face to face with a Bull Moose.

“The moose did attack him and made contact,” Thompson said. “He ended up in the hospital.”

The good news? This kind of situation is incredibly rare, according to Thompson.

“Luckily we have not seen situations where we’ve had attacks,” he said.

At least here locally. However, the chance still is there; especially in places where the forest meets society.

“Blaine County. In that area, we do have a lot of animals that live kind of in more residential areas or moving through residential areas,” Reinson said.

If you do come across a large mammal, it’s important to know the signs of distress.

“They’re going to pin their ears back, and sometimes the hair kind of stands up on their backs,” Reinson said. “They kind of make noises at you”

Officials say the most important thing to remember on the trails is to remain vigilant.

“You need to be able to be aware of your surroundings. The big thing is keeping your dogs on leash,” said Thompson. “Don’t wear earbuds. Just be aware, and don’t basically zone out when you’re out recreating.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.