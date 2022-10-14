Fit and Well Idaho: Flu shots available

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This is the time of year when doctor’s suggest you get your flu shot.

Every year there is a different strain of the Influenza Virus, and doctor’s work the year before to figure out which one it will be.

Based off of those findings, the flu shot is made, and people are able to help protect themselves from it by getting the shot.

The flu shot allows the immune system to understand how to fight off the flu, if you do come in contact with it.

“What we do is we take the flu virus and we break it up into pieces, so it’s not alive it can’t make us sick, but it does allow our immune system to see it,” said Doctor Steven Kohtz, a family medicine doctor at St. Luke’s.

Flu shots are available at most pharmacies, your doctor’s office, and at your local hospitals.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.