The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle.
Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move Over Law Day(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles.

The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest from the emergency vehicle or pass slowly if unable to perform a lane change.

Unlike other laws across the nation, Idaho’s law only applies to emergency vehicles. But experts urge drivers to practice the same caution when passing any vehicle occupying a shoulder lane or roadside.

“Sadly, we lose a tow truck operator every other week, so that just gives you a sense of how pervasive this problem can be. They’re changing a tire sometimes within just a foot or two of passing cars and if those cars aren’t obeying this law, dangerous situations get even worse,” said Matthew Conde from AAA Idaho.

While Idaho will begin to observe Slow Down, Move Over day on Saturday, there are currently national efforts to honor the day on the 3rd Saturday of October across the country.

