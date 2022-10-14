October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Simple practices, such as changing passwords regularly can minimize your online risk.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the second quarter of 2022, U.S. businesses saw more than one million attacks from ransomware, according to an anti-phishing work group study.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and experts from the Better Business Bureau are urging consumers to take their online security into their own hands.

According to Tech.co, less than half of American companies are investing in increased cybersecurity practices, meaning taking simple steps to protect your own data is vital.

Simple practices, such as changing passwords regularly can minimize your online risk.

“Your passwords act as a wall for all of your data and all of your information online and on your computer. So, making sure they are long, strong, get creative, how about a song lyric? Sometimes we talk about a passphrase instead of a password because the longer it is the better,” said Rebecca Barr from the Idaho Better business Bureau.

Also, using unique passwords for different accounts, never sharing passwords, and incorporating unique symbols can all work to increase your online data protection.

