Salute to Idaho Agriculture: BlueRock Farmers Market

BlueRock has a fixed price on all their pumpkins and plenty to keep the whole family happy.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween is just weeks away, but there is still time to get and carve your pumpkins before spooky season ends.

BlueRock Farmers Market in Twin Falls annual pumpkin patch is now open.

“We have all kinds of pumpkins. There’s a huge variety of styles of pumpkins; heirlooms, specialty ones, your standard orange carving pumpkins, giant ones to tiny ones,” said Trenda Regehr from BlueRock Farmer Market.

Setting theirs apart from most, BlueRock has a fixed price on all their pumpkins and plenty to keep the whole family happy.

“You can go out in the field, pick a full wagon load, as many as you like. You can also come and play, there’s plenty of games here, stuff to keep the kids busy, we have beautiful flowers, fall flowers. Yeah, we have all the fall things,” said Regehr.

Regehr wanted to make sure the fun zone was welcoming to all families, admission is included with any pumpkin purchase, and from a mini straw maze to a corn pit for little ones, there are activities for any age.

“We added some extra things in the fun area. There is a big slide and a bowling alley, just some super fun things for kids to play with,” said Regehr.

For Regehr, the hard work that goes into setting up the annual pumpkin patch is repaid with the many smiles it brings.

“Who doesn’t enjoy watching kids have fun, that’s really the best part and that’s what it’s for is for families to have fun. Also, driving around town and seeing our pumpkins decorating people’s porches,” said Regehr.

