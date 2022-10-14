Wood River boys put four in the net to win Great Basin title

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wood River boys soccer team won their first conference tournament since 2017 Thursday.

The second-seeded Wolverines scored four times en route to victory in Thursday’s Great Basin championship match against Canyon Ridge.

(2) Wood River 4, (1) Canyon Ridge 1

Wood River heads to the 4A state tournament for the first time since 2018.

Canyon Ridge will host Mountain Home Friday in the conference’s second-place match. The winner also goes to the state tournament.

GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

(1) Canyon Ridge 2, (2) Twin Falls 0

Canyon Ridge is headed to the state tournament in Post Falls next week.

Twin Falls, the defending 4A state champs, will have to play their way into the state tournament Friday in the conference’s second-place match.

