2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

Police said they took a 17-year-old into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School.

Authorities earlier announced that they had arrested 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and were searching for a 16-year-old suspect.

Police said the four suspects identified so far have been charged or will be charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts in the shooting.

They earlier said they were seeking six suspects, including five shooters and a driver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
The identity of 2014 Jane Doe in Twin Falls has been uncovered
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to closure of portions of Hankins Road
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to the closure of a portion of Hankins Road
Groundbreaking held for new charter school in Twin Falls
Groundbreaking held for new charter school in Twin Falls

Latest News

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Missing Tennesse teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Fifth generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the effects...
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
A heavy police presence was seen at the scene where two police officers were killed, Thursday,...
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land